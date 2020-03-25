Editorial

Washington State Football Star Bryce Beekman Dies At The Age Of 22, Cause Of Death Is Unknown

NCAA Football: Northern Colorado at Washington State

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Washington State football star Bryce Beekman has died at the age of 22.

Beekman, who was entering his final year of football for the Cougars, died Tuesday night, and the cause of death isn’t known at this time, according to The Spokesman-Review. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His death was confirmed by multiple other reports.

This is absolutely tragic. Beekman was an outstanding player for the Cougars, and was going to be a huge part of their defense again this upcoming season.

Unfortunately, he has tragically passed away at the age of 22-years-old. People his age should be entering the prime of their lives.

They shouldn’t be dying. They should be living every day to the fullest. This is simply a tragedy of horrific proportions, and there’s no other way to describe it.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community of Pullman, the Cougars, his family and everybody impacted by their terrible event.

Keep checking back for more information on the developing situation when we have it.