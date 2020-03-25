Washington State Football Star Bryce Beekman Dies At The Age Of 22, Cause Of Death Is Unknown

Washington State football star Bryce Beekman has died at the age of 22.

Beekman, who was entering his final year of football for the Cougars, died Tuesday night, and the cause of death isn’t known at this time, according to The Spokesman-Review. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His death was confirmed by multiple other reports.

BREAKING NEWS: WSU football player Bryce Beekman has died. Pullman police commander says cause of death has not been released. Beekman was 22 years old. — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) March 25, 2020

Terrible news to wake up to, as #Wazzu starting free safety Bryce Beekman has passed away at 22. Per @TheoLawson_SR more info will be released soon. My heart goes out to everyone in Pullman, Beekman’s friends, family, coaches and teammates https://t.co/N19btGLkvo — Braulio Perez (@BraulioEPerez) March 25, 2020

Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman passes away at 22 https://t.co/y0IwcAAFIt pic.twitter.com/NPb327nEIn — KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) March 25, 2020

This is absolutely tragic. Beekman was an outstanding player for the Cougars, and was going to be a huge part of their defense again this upcoming season.

Unfortunately, he has tragically passed away at the age of 22-years-old. People his age should be entering the prime of their lives.

They shouldn’t be dying. They should be living every day to the fullest. This is simply a tragedy of horrific proportions, and there’s no other way to describe it.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community of Pullman, the Cougars, his family and everybody impacted by their terrible event.

Whatever is happening with the WSU football team right now is not good news…. pic.twitter.com/GILJWruuYw — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 25, 2020

