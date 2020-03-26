Florida Man Says ‘Hold A Blowdryer In Front Of Your Face’ To Cure Coronavirus

The Florida politician referenced his prior experience as a paramedic before explaining his theory.
“You hold a blowdryer in front of your face, and you inhale with your nose,” he said. “It kills all of the viruses in your nose.”
He was met with a moment of silence and a warning from a fellow commissioner to not spread misinformation over the virus. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)
The hairdryer claim has since been debunked and the commissioner later apologized on Facebook.
