Florida Man Says ‘Hold A Blowdryer In Front Of Your Face’ To Cure Coronavirus

Lindsay Wigo Contributor
Bryant Culpepper, Okeechobee County Commissioner, claimed in a public meeting that blowing a hairdryer up your nose can cure the coronavirus.

The Florida politician referenced his prior experience as a paramedic before explaining his theory.

“You hold a blowdryer in front of your face, and you inhale with your nose,” he said. “It kills all of the viruses in your nose.”

He was met with a moment of silence and a warning from a fellow commissioner to not spread misinformation over the virus. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)

The hairdryer claim has since been debunked and the commissioner later apologized on Facebook.

