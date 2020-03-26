Saints’ Drew Brees And Wife Brittany Donate $5 Million To Louisiana During Coronavirus Outbreak

New Orleans Saints’ QB Drew Brees and his wife Brittany Brees have pledged $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020,” the 41-year-old star player captioned his post on Instagram Thursday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he added. “After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Brees continued, while encouraging others to do their part, “maintain hope, and get through this together” during the pandemic.

The Saints’ quarterback is just the latest superstar athlete to make a massive donation during the pandemic. Former UFC Champ Conor McGregor announced Wednesday that he was donating 1 million euros, or about $1.1 million, for much needed medical supplies to give to hospitals in his home country of Ireland, per Fox News.

Celebrities like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Kylie Jenner and more have announced they were donating $1 million to various relief efforts in the United States and Canada.