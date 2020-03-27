What Are The Best Comedy Movies To Watch During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to take a look at some more movies to watch while in isolation from coronavirus.

As you all know, I've been releasing lists of the best content to consume while stuck at home because of this stupid virus.

So far, we’ve done war movies, sports movies and TV shows to binge. Now, it’s time for the best comedy movies. Let’s dive right in!

1) Superbad

This is the all-time GOAT comedy and “Superbad” holds a special place in my heart because it’s the first ever R-rated movie I watched in theaters.

As far as I’m concerned, there won’t ever be a coming-of-age film this great ever again. It’s the perfect movie for life as a young man. We’re all just trying to get women and party, and it almost never goes according to plan.

Somehow, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Stone took the awkwardness of your late teenage years and made one hell of a hilarious movie.

2) The Hangover

“The Hangover” might have successfully cranked up Las Vegas expectations for everyone on the planet. Is it legal to even go to Vegas without watching the hit film with Bradley Cooper first?

I don’t think so. I can watch “The Hangover” on repeat without it getting old. Such a hilarious movie that has withstood the test of time.

3) Christmas Vacation

“Christmas Vacation” is a movie I watch every single year with my family during the holidays. The only other movie that holds that kind of ranking among my family is “Miracle.”

The Chevy Chase hit is a classic for all the right reasons. It perfectly encapsulates the chaos of the Christmas season with your relatives.

Plus, Cousin Eddie is one of the greatest movie characters we’ve ever seen.

4) Animal House

I’m kind of embarrassed to admit it, but I saw “Animal House” for the first time much later than I should have.

It’s without a doubt one of the funniest movies ever made, and it’s so damn quotable. “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor” is a first ballot Hall of Fame movie line.

If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest you fire it up ASAP while at home.

5) Tropic Thunder

Talk about a movie that has been in the news lately, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic blackface and Joe Rogan highlighting it.

The “rewatch-ability” of “Tropic Thunder” is simply next-level. Plus — as I’m sure you’re noticing a theme by now — it’s another insanely quotable film.

No matter how old I get, “Tropic Thunder” will always be funny.

6) This Is the End

During my long college career, me and the boys would watch “This Is the End” all the time. Danny McBride steals the movie, but everybody else is also great in this comedy about the world coming to an end.

McBride’s entrance scene is also next-level hilarious.

7) Step Brothers

Finally, to close out our list, we have “Step Brothers.” Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly teamed up for one of the funniest movies ever made.

Here’s some advice for this one. I wouldn’t recommend firing it up with young kids around or with your parents if you’re easily made uncomfortable.

Otherwise, give “Step Brothers” a shot because it’s laugh-out-loud funny from start to finish.

Happy viewing and stay safe, folks!