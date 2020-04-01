NFL Agent Buddy Baker Loses Both Of His Parents To Coronavirus, They Died 6 Minutes Apart

NFL agent Buddy Baker has lost both of his parents to coronavirus.

Baker tweeted a video late Tuesday announcing the death of his parents after contracting the virus, and said they died six minutes apart after more than 51 years of marriage. He further urged people make smart decisions and stay safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his heartbreaking comments below.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

I can’t even imagine the heartbreak Baker must be going through right now. Losing one parent would shatter the world of even the toughest man.

Losing both your parents from coronavirus six minutes apart would be enough for any person to think the world was coming to an end.

My heart breaks for Baker. I can’t even imagine the pain he must be in.

Folks, I know I’m doing the best I can to keep our spirits high, and I hope it’s having an impact. More important than that, I hope you guys are doing what you can to stay safe.

This virus isn’t a joke, and it’s not something to mess around with. If you don’t need to travel, then don’t! Stay home, stay safe and we’ll get through this.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Buddy and his entire family.