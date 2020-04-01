Prince Charles Makes First Appearance Since Coronavirus Diagnosis With Touching Message To His Nation

Prince Charles made his first public appearance Wednesday since announcing that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” the Prince of Wales shared in a touching video message posted on the Clarence House Instagram page. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” the royal added. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The member of the royal family continued, while noting that during this “unprecedented and anxious time” he and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall “are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Later, he noted that while none of us truly can know when “when this will end” we must remember that it will come to an end.

“Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come,” Charles concluded.

It all comes following reports last week that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19.