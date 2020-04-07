Tua Tagovailoa Releases Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted an incredible hype video Monday night.

The dual-threat quarterback is expected to be an early pick in the NFL draft April 23, and he seems ready to set the league on fire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his awesome hype video below.

I am so ready to watch Tua Tagovailoa get to the NFL and get on the field. I’m not a pro-Alabama guy at all. I hate the entire SEC.

Having said that, Tua is just different. He transcends traditional college football hatred. He’s bigger than that.

There’s just something special about him that’s hard to put into words. He’s had many different health issues, but he just keeps grinding and fighting.

Now, he’ll be a first round pick in the NFL draft after an incredible college football career in Tuscaloosa with Nick Saban.

I have no doubt at all that Tua is going to be a star in the NFL if he can stay healthy. He has all the necessary skills, and he’s a proven winner.

There’s no question one team is going to find themselves a hell of a player in a couple weeks when the draft gets underway.