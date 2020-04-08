‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Reveals She Tested ‘Positive For COVID-19’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin revealed Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Why I’ve been MIA: I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive,” the 42-year-old reality star shared in a post on Instagram, along with a video. The clip was noted by Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better,” she added. “Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

WATCH:

Aydin continued, while explaining that her “days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this. #staypositive #stayinside #covid19.”

Near the end of the clip, the reality star shared that she was feeling better and things are going in “the right direction.” She also promised to keep her followers “posted on how she was feeling.”

Aydin joined RHONJ as a main cast member back in 2018 for season 9. She joins a growing list of celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Pink, Idris Elba and more who have revealed they tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic.