Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Announces She’s Recovering After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Fox News host Jedediah Bila announced Thursday that the reason she has been a bit “MIA” was because she’s been at home recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA,” the 41-year-old host of the weekend edition of “Fox And Friends” shared with her followers in a post on Instagram, along with a snapshot of her eating an orange. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

“I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” she added. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Bila continued, “My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley (their 5-month old son) luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.)”

The former host of “The View” then explained that this is “a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear.”

“I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking,” she added. “Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo.”

She joins a growing list of celebrities like, Idris Elba, Pink, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and more who have also tested positive for the coronavirus.