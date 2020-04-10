Dr. Fauci Jokes ‘Brad Pitt, Of Course’ Should Play Him On ‘SNL’

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN’s “New Day” Friday and didn’t hesitate when asked who he thinks should play him on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comments were made during the morning show when host, Alisyn Camerota, asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “which actor would you want to play you,” when the hit NBC late-night sketch comedy show returns to the air this weekend. The clip was noted by TMZ. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Here are some suggestions, Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt?” Camerota added. “Which one?” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

WATCH:

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says “Brad Pitt, of course” should play him on “Saturday Night Live.” pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

Fauci, jokingly responded, “Oh, Brad Pitt, of course.”

It all comes after “SNL” made headlines Thursday with the surprising news that it would be returning to the air in its usual Saturday time slot for the first time since production was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

This weekend’s show will consist of remotely produced content and will include a version of “Weekend Update” along other skits from fellow cast members.

Though it is still unclear who will be the host or which cast members will be appearing via video, the show joins the likes of other late-night and daytime talk shows which have gone back to producing content from home amid the pandemic.