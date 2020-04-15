No Start Date Set For College Football After Mike Pence’s Phone Call With The Playoff Management Committee

Vice President Mike Pence’s phone call with the College Football Playoff Management Committee didn’t yield many concrete results.

Pence called members on the committee Wednesday to talk about sport amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. According to Yahoo Sports, the call was positive, but no firm answers were given or dates were set. It was expressed to Pence how, unlike pro sports, college football can’t start if schools aren’t allowed to be operating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Yahoo Sports the following in part after the call:

No one knows what the future holds. Obviously, everyone needs to work together. As you might expect, the vice president talked about getting the country back on its feet as soon as possible. He recognizes the need to protect the safety of the athletes. We are planning for a CFP this year, and I was glad to know that Mr. Pence understands how important college football is.

Look, I’m all for positive phone calls, feeling like you’re moving in the right direction and all that feel good stuff.

I really am. Do you know what I also like a hell of a lot more than that? Actual results, and concrete answers.

Apparently, the phone call was heavy on positivity and incredibly light on actual answers. I’m trying to win football games here. I’m not trying to do things just to feel like I’m putting effort in during the coronavirus crisis.

Fans are willing to tolerate isolation because we feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It feels like we’re fighting for something.

At the very least, we need to know what the odds of the season starting on time are. We’re owed that. We deserve that for all the effort we’ve put in.

So, let’s band together, get some actual answers on paper, win the war and then watch Wisconsin win a national title.

I’ve done my part. Will all of you reading this do yours?