Christian McCaffrey Says The Panthers ‘Have Great Thing Going’ After 4-Year Contract Extension

Christian McCaffrey thinks the Carolina Panthers have a very bright future after he inked a gigantic extension.
The elite running back agreed to an extension that made him the highest paid running back in league history with an annual salary of $16 million. Now, he’s ready to get to work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
“We have a great thing going, a fresh start, and I’m more than excited. To all the Panthers fans out there, I hope you’re excited as I am,” McCaffrey said in a video posted late Thursday afternoon.
You can watch and listen to his full comments below.
View this post on Instagram
How can anybody not root for Christian McCaffrey? I’m not saying you need to root for the Panthers, but how could you cheer against him?
The dude is a freak of nature on the football field, a good dude and arguably the most dynamic running back in league history.
He can run the ball, catch the rock, return kicks and is an absolute nightmare for defenses to deal with.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t wait to see what he does over the next few years with the Panthers. I have no doubt he will continue to torture defensive coordinators.
The man is a star, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to watch play.