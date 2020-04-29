‘Now You See Me 3’ Is In Development, The ‘Goal’ Is For The Main Cast Members To Return

“Now You See Me 3” is reportedly being developed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has begun work on a third movie in the incredibly successful series about magicians who pull off incredible heists. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

THR noted that no deals have been finalized right now, but the “goal is to reunite” Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco.

This is the exact kind of news we need to boost our spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. This is the uplifting news we love to see!

The first “Now You See Me” movie was absolutely legit. I loved it. It was nonstop twists and turns as we watched the Four Horsemen use illusions to steal stuff.

The second one was very solid too, but it didn’t touch the original. If the third installment is a fraction as good as the original, then it’ll be worth watching.

Are these the kinds of movies that will ever win a bunch of awards? No, but they’re really fun popcorn flicks, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Not every film needs to be an Oscar contender. In fact, sometimes, we just need a movie that is a fun rush and entertaining.

That’s exactly what the first two “Now You See Me” movies were all about, and I have no doubt the third one will continue the trend.

