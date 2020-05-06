Kevin Spacey Compares Losing His Job After Sexual Assault Allegation To Millions Of People Facing Unemployment During COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Kevin Spacey said he had “empathy” for the people who were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic because of his job loss over his sexual assault allegation.

Spacey compared losing his job following sexual assault allegations to being laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview on the “Bits & Pretzels” podcast, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

“I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience,” Spacey said.

“But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop,” he continued. “And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.” (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser Dies)

Spacey said he has “empathy” for the millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation that you have absolutely no control over,” Spacey said.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp in October of 2017. Since then, Spacey was accused of groping a waiter at a Massachusetts restaurant. Charges brought against Spacey from the allegation were dropped in July of 2019.

In October, Spacey settled a lawsuit that alleged he had attempted to grope a masseuse and kiss him. The unidentified masseuse passed away before the lawsuit was settled.

Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess, also claimed the actor had groped him under a table in 2007. Behn committed suicide in December of 2019.