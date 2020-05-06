Mike Pence Says Elderly Fans Might Be Asked To Skip College Sporting Events

Vice President Mike Pence thinks elderly college sports fans might be asked to avoid games in the fall.

With the fate of college football hanging in the balance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re all searching for solutions. Pence thinks he has a potential idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Hill, Pence told Hugh Hewitt he’s been talking with college power players and said, “We talked about that they might consider asking some of the elderly alumni to consider taking a pass on some sporting events should they restart in the summer or in the fall.”

He added, “But ..we would leave those decisions to businesses, to state governors, to what we would determine to be most appropriate.”

If this is the plan that it takes to get fans back in the stands and football going, then it has my stamp of approval.

Do I feel bad for elderly people who might have to miss football games in the fall? Yes. Of course I feel bad for them, but that’s not the point.

We have to focus on getting the games going. Everybody will have to make some sacrifices!

Honestly, every elderly college football fan I know would make this trade in a heartbeat. I have no doubt they’d all sit out the season in return for the games happening.

They’d do, and they’d do it with a smile on their faces because they understand the big picture here.

Let’s make it happen, folks. While it’s not ideal, it’s more than good enough for me. I have no problem at all accepting this plan if it’s what is handed down by the powers to be.