Quintez Cephus Says He’s At The Top Of His Game ‘Mentally And Physically’

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Quintez Cephus sounds ready to roll in the NFL.

The Lions took the former Wisconsin superstar receiver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft and he should turn into a very dependable weapon for Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a graphic shared by the Badgers, Cephus talked about how playing for Wisconsin prepared him for the biggest stage in football.

“I felt like I’m at the top of my game – mentally and athletically,” he said. “I had a chance to play against some really great guys and I was able to go out there and show I can play with the best of them.”

I can’t wait to watch Cephus get to work for the Lions. I absolutely loved the pick when Detroit took him in the draft.

I watched him dominate for years at Wisconsin and he’s exactly the kind of guy I want on my squad. He’s a damn physical receiver, makes very few mistakes and is dependable.

As a Lions fan, that’s what I want for Stafford.

It’s always crazy when you see worlds collide, and that’s exactly what happened with Cephus’ jump to the NFL.

He was a star for my Wisconsin Badgers and now he’s with my NFL squad. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Now, let’s get to work and win some football games in 2020.