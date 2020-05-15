Ivanka Joins Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan To Launch USDA Food Box Program During Pandemic

Ivanka Trump joined Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Friday to launch the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box Program to help suppliers during the pandemic.

The first daughter, Hogan and Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue kicked off the program during a tour at the Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, per Fox 45 News in Baltimore.

While wearing masks, the three announced the $3 billion program that aims to send “fresh produce, meat and dairy direct from farmers to families” during the coronavirus outbreak, according to Perdue. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Just outside DC, I visited @Coastal_Sunbelt w/ @IvankaTrump & @GovLarryHogan to see @USDA’s innovative food boxes being assembled to be sent to those in need. We’re sending fresh produce, meat and dairy direct from farmers to families. pic.twitter.com/BG2dUtsk75 — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) May 15, 2020

“Today I joined @IvankaTrump and @SecretarySonny for a tour of @Coastal_Sunbelt in Laurel and the launch of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is providing much-needed assistance to farmers, suppliers, food banks, and families,” Hogan tweeted, along with a picture from the day’s event.(RELATED: Congress Pushing To Get An Additional Coronavirus Bill Passed Before Recess)

Today I joined @IvankaTrump and @SecretarySonny for a tour of @Coastal_Sunbelt in Laurel and the launch of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is providing much-needed assistance to farmers, suppliers, food banks, and families. My remarks: https://t.co/dfyRczRjLW pic.twitter.com/WewYjrkQjD — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 15, 2020

According to the report:

Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional, and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

Ivanka later shared several pictures from the visit on her Instagram and captioned the post, “Farmers feed America! The $3 Billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program launched today will ensure that food that might have gone to waste will now go to those in need!”

“Fresh produce/meat will be packed into boxes [and] delivered to food banks + non-profits nationwide,” she added.