REVIEW: ‘Homeland’ Season 6 Is A Nonstop Rush Of Adrenaline

I finally banged out season six of “Homeland” and it was absolutely incredible.

As you all know, I’ve jumped back into the spy thriller with Claire Danes ever since coronavirus quarantine started, and I’ve absolutely loved every second of the Showtime series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I watched the first three seasons years ago when they aired, but ended up stopping for reasons that I simply can’t remember.

Well, I’m all back in and season six was electric. The plot of season six focuses on domestic spying and the president-elect not trusting the intelligence community. Sound familiar?

I won’t spoil anything for you guys, but season six takes a huge twist right in the middle. Once that happens (you’ll know what I’m talking about when you see it), we’re off to the races!

I also loved Quinn in season six. The character was really elevated in season five and that only happened even more in season six.

I won’t lie, his storyline was a punch in the gut at times. The dude has had Carrie’s back since the beginning, and now he must wrestle with the demons in his mind and a massive conspiracy around him.

Quinn truly was one of the best parts of the show over seasons five and six.

If you’re not already watching “Homeland,” then you’re truly missing out. I’ve made some bad calls when it comes to entertainment.

Not watching “Homeland” after season three years ago is right up there with the worst.

Season six took things to an entirely new level and it’s one hell of a rollercoaster ride. If you haven’t seen it, you can check it out on Hulu!

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts!