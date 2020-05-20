Josephine Skriver Postpones Wedding Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Model Josephine Skriver has postponed her wedding to fiancé Alex DeLeon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skriver opened up about the decision in an interview published Tuesday by People magazine.

“We’re just happy that our family and friends are happy and healthy,” Skriver told People magazine.

“It was a tough decision to make,” Skriver said. “When you wait for a moment your entire life and then have to postpone, it’s never easy. We debated it for weeks, trying everything we could to make it work. at the end of the day the safety of our friends and family was the most important.”

Skriver emphasized that she didn’t want to “complain” about the postponement.

“People around the world are going through so much worse than a wedding postponement,” she added. “It would be selfish of us to complain.”

DeLeon proposed to Skriver in November of 2018 while the couple was in Finland.

On the anniversary of her engagement, Skriver wrote that she “can’t wait to start forever” with DeLeon. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Josephine Skriver On The Internet)

“We’ve been together for 6 years now and honestly i didn’t think it would change much but this is a closeness like no other,” she wrote. “Belonging to you and knowing I’m yours and you are mine has made all the difference in the world and in my life.”

It’s sad that Skriver had to postpone, but that means maybe there’s a chance for all those men out there who think they have even a slight shot with the Victoria Secret’s model. Probably not, but y’all can keep dreaming. At least for now.