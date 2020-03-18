Election Dissection: Trump Is Basically Adopting Andrew Yang’s $1,000 Giveaway — Will It Help Him In November?

Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with Andrew Yang’s presidential press secretary Erick Sanchez to break down Yang’s work to get Republicans to adopt a direct cash injection platform to battle coronavirus.
It looks an awful lot like Yang’s signature Universal Basic Income policy, but isn’t exactly the same, so Sanchez put it all on the table in addition to analyzing how coronavirus is impacting the election at large.
WATCH:
