Election Dissection: Mayor Andrew Yang? His Press Secretary Spills The Beans And Reacts To Biden’s Primary Resurrection

Erick Sanchez, Andrew Yang’s presidential press secretary, joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for yet another Election Dissection analysis video.
In particular, Sanchez reacted to Joe Biden’s primary resurgence following his big wins on Super Tuesday and shed light on Yang’s new ventures: the non-profit Humanity Forward and a potential bid to be the next mayor of New York City.
WATCH:
