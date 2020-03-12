Election Dissection: Will Hunter Biden Or Coronavirus Play A Bigger Role In The Election?

GOP strategist Adam Goodman joined Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to break down how coronavirus will impact the tail end of the Democratic presidential primary and the general election.
Goodman additionally pointed to how President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will go all in on attacking Hunter Biden, should his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, win the nomination.
WATCH:
