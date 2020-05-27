Investigation Into ‘America’s Got Talent’ Shows ‘Culture Of Diversity’ Amid Toxic Allegations

The independent investigation into “America’s Got Talent” has shown an “overall culture of diversity.”

The investigation was launched after a report surfaced claiming Gabrielle Union endured a “toxic” culture while working on the NBC show, according to a report published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have a shared passion to make ‘America’s Got Talent’ a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to all individuals from any country or background,” a statement from NBC said. “We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented in the incredible people who participate in the show each year.”

“We have heard from contestants and talent alike that their experience on AGT has had a positive impact on their lives,” NBC’s statement continued. “When we heard Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them extremely seriously.” (RELATED: Dwayne Wade Backs Up Gabrielle Union After He Claims She Was ‘Fired’ From ‘America’s Got Talent’)

NBC claimed after an independent investigator was hired, an “overall culture of diversity” was found and pointed out “reporting processes” could be fixed.

“NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately engaged an outside investigator, who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

The investigation came after a report was published by Variety claiming Union had complained about the culture on the show.