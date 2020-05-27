REPORT: Lori Loughlin’s Kids Are ‘Proud’ Of Her Decision To Plead Guilty, But ‘Fear’ For Her Serving Time

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are reportedly “proud” of the “Full House” actress for deciding to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade and Bella respect the decision for their parents to plead guilty, but “fear” for their mom in prison, according to a report published Tuesday by US Weekly.

“They’re proud of their mom and dad,” a source told the outlet.

“It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” the source added.

If Loughlin’s plea deal is accepted by the judge, she will serve two months in prison along with two years of supervised release. Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release.

The couple will be sentenced in August. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In The College Admissions Scandal)

Olivia Jade and Bella were reportedly “happy” the whole thing is going to be over.

“The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family,” a source told the outlet. “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were first accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.