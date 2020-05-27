Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird Will Host Virtual ESPY Awards

Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird will host the 2020 ESPY Awards.

According to a release from the network, the trio will host the virtual show June 21. It's scheduled to last two hours.

ESPN also noted that Ciara is also “likely” going to be involved.

I have no idea if this will be any good, but the ESPYs is traditionally the best award show in all of sports and entertainment.

It’s the only awards show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s not a lecture from millionaires to middle America.

The ESPYs actually understands the audience tuning in. Will that change with Rapinoe being one of the hosts? Maybe, but I hope not.

Wilson being the face of it a genius call. He’s one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, and he’s universally loved.

It also doesn’t hurt that Ciara is an absolute smoke.

The only problem I have with the ESPYs in 2020 is that it’s airing the same night as the “Yellowstone” season three premiere! What the hell is that about?

Who made that decision? The Venn diagram of “Yellowstone” fans and sports fans is more or less a perfect circle!

We’ll see how it works out, but scheduling it during the “Yellowstone” season three premiere is a poor decision.