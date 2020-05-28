Video Shows Security Forcibly Removing Reporter From Trudeau News Conference

Security staff forcibly removed a journalist Wednesday from a news conference hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, video shows.

A staffer from the Prime Minister’s Office handed off Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and ejected him from the grounds of Trudeau’s official residence in Ottawa.

Bexte tweeted that the situation was “UNBELIEVABLE.”

UNBELIEVABLE: PM Justin Trudeau had me literally dragged out of his press conference to avoid questions. I was officially let in by security, but when Trudeau’s henchman saw me, the PMO sicced the RCMP on me. A journalist.

Democracy is dead in Canada.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Trudeau has been holding daily news conferences from his home on Sussex St.

Rebel News is a conservative news outlet owned by Calgary lawyer, political pundit and writer Ezra Levant, who has been an outspoken critic of Trudeau. (RELATED: Trump Official Called Trudeau ‘That Little Punk Kid Running Canada’)

Bexte had another run-in with Trudeau last October. After a series of videos and photographs showed Trudeau in brown and black face at various times in his life, Bexte asked the prime minister if he had apologized to African and Middle East countries for his behavior.

Rebel Media reporter Christopher Wilson had a confrontation with Canadian Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna in November 2017 over the outlet calling her “Climate Barbie.” (RELATED: Trudeau Government Flip-Flops On Licensing Media Outlets)

Rebel Media is suing the Trudeau government for access to the prime minister’s news conferences. The outlet is not accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery that vets all media applying for official recognition. The online publication has been accused of being “alt right,” but Levant has firmly dismissed that accusation.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for an explanation of the incident and is awaiting a response.