Detroit Lions Star Taylor Decker ‘Not Concerned’ About Coronavirus

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker reportedly isn’t too worried about coronavirus.

The NFL star discussed the subject with the media over video Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Decker said, “I don’t know if this is the politically correct thing to say, but I’m not really worried about it personally. I mean, it’s pretty simple to me, I’m not worried about it personally. ‘Cause I’m out here in Arizona by myself right now, so I don’t have elderly or kids around me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked about potentially contracting the virus, the Detroit Free Press reports that Decker added, “No, I’m not concerned about it.”

Some people might be pissed with these comments, but you have to applaud Decker for his honesty. He’s not even trying to toe a line.

He’s just telling people how he feels. There’s nothing wrong with that. The man wants to play football. Hell, his own quarterback Matthew Stafford said he’d play right now if he could.

The guys want to put on the pads, get on the field, play some games and get paid.

At the end of the day, NFL players are going to have to decide what is right for them and what the best options are for returning.

Here’s all I know for sure. This is America, and we eventually have to get back to living life. It sounds like Decker is ready to do that.