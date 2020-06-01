‘Madden 21’ Preview Delayed Amid Ongoing Riots And Civil Unrest

Fans of “Madden” won’t be getting a special look at the latest version of the game Monday.

A first look at “Madden 21” was scheduled for Monday, but it was called off amid growing civil unrest around America following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Madden” announced in a Sunday statement, “We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”

You can read the full statement below.

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

You know things are popping off and getting out of control when a video game company delays an event! Not just any video game, but arguably the most popular game in America.

We really need this situation to come to a quick end. This country, which we all should love, is falling apart right in front of our eyes.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Imagine how bad things need to be in order for an event tied to the NFL to get called off. If that’s not a sign of major trouble, then I don’t know what is.

Cities across America are burning, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

I know it’s just a video game, but it’s about the symbolism of the fact “Madden” didn’t feel comfortable moving forward during our current situation.

As I’ve said before, please stay safe out there. Stay home and don’t put yourself at risk. It’s just not worth it.