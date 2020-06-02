Russell Wilson Says He Fears For The Lives Of His Children, Calls For People To Start Loving Each Other

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he’s scared for his children amid ongoing issues in America.

Civil unrest has consumed America after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and several cities have experienced issues. Given those problems, more and more athletes and coaches are speaking out. Wilson joined the chorus and said he worries about his kids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

“I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad’s life and the lives of her other children. I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin,” Wilson wrote Monday afternoon in a lengthy Instagram post.

He also added, “We are called to Love. The commonality that we all share is that God created us all to love.”

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

As I’ve said many times at this point, it seems like every single notable athlete and coach in the country is speaking up.

Do I agree with every single word of Wilson’s statement? I don’t think there’s a reason to live your life in fear, but I also haven’t been through what his family has been through.

I can’t speak on his experiences and the experiences of those in his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Having said that, he’s 100% correct about people needing to start loving each other again. That’s just a fact.

This whole country needs a whole hell of a lot more love and a lot less hate. Hate will do nothing other than consume us and break the fabric of America.

Wilson is 100% correct on that point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Mar 9, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT

Good for Wilson for using his gigantic platform to speak up. Believe it or not, we don’t all have to agree, and we can still applaud each other for not remaining silent during a tough time for America.