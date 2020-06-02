New York Official Says He Was ‘Handcuffed’ And ‘Pepper Sprayed’ During George Floyd Protest

Two black New York officials were arrested and pepper sprayed during a George Floyd protest Friday, according to State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

Myrie and New York Assemblywoman Diana Richardson were attending protests at Barclays Center, an indoor arena in Brooklyn New York, when the incident occurred, according to Myrie’s Instagram post.

Myrie told the Daily Caller that he joined the Friday protests to “show solidarity” and as “someone who could act as a liaison between law enforcement and those protesting.” He said that he hoped that by attending, he and the Assemblywoman could help to de-escalate the situation if it got out of hand and keep things peaceful.

Protests began when a video surfaced of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer who kneeled on his neck until he died. The week-long demonstrations escalated into violent riots in many places.

The senator said that he was trying to de-escalate and talk to other protesters when the police became aggressive and started pushing, shoving, and hitting him with a bicycle before pepper spraying him and putting him in handcuffs.

“I did everything the right way; I had not done anything disobedient,” he told the Daily Caller. “I wore a neon shirt with my name emblazoned on the back and I identified myself to law enforcement when I arrived, precisely to avoid a situation like what we saw. But even that wasn’t good enough.”

Richardson did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

He said in his statement that he was complying with police orders and talking to fellow protesters when he was detained. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio’s Daughter Arrested During New York City George Floyd Protests)

After a few minutes, the officers determined who he was and released him.

“The unfortunate reality is that it was an indiscriminate pushing, spraying of pepper spray, and handcuffing, and had I not had the luxury of my title, I would have been in the system and processed much like many of the other protesters that night,” Myrie added.

“There is a reason that people have taken to the streets. There is a reason that we are passionate. It is because we are against police brutality, something our communities have suffered not for decades, but centuries.”

Myrie said that going forward, he is working on legislation to help increase police accountability and transparency.

Part of his campaign platform was repealing New York Civil Rights Law 50-a, which says that all personnel records that are “used to evaluate performance toward continued employment or promotion” of a police officer or firefighter are confidential, meaning disciplinary records are shielded from the public.

Myrie co-sponsored a bill to repeal the law, which is now awaiting a vote in the New York Senate.

The senator also told the Caller that “unlike every other city agency disciplinary hearing that is held before an administrative judge outside that agency, police disciplinary hearings go before a judge on NYPD payroll.”

“This is a conflict of interest that prevents real accountability, and I have a bill to change that,” he added.

“Passing laws is only part of the solution, but it is part of what I was elected to do and will give everything I have to see it through.”

The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment.