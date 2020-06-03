Disney Donates $2 Million To NAACP Following George Floyd’s Death

The Walt Disney Company said it plans to donate $5 million to non-profit organizations that “advance social justice,” with $2 million of that going to the NAACP following George Floyd’s death.

Disney announced the plans in a tweet Wednesday that read, “The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.” (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” CEO Bob Chapek shared in a statement on the company’s website. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice,” he added.

The company explained the goal is to “to further their longstanding work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through their advocacy and education programs.”

The announcement went on to share that in addition to the donation, “employees are able to increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations, with the Company matching those gifts.”

The statement comes following protests and riots across the country in response to Floyd’s death, a man who died while in police custody.