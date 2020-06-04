FLASHBACK: Drew Brees Donated $5 Million To Help People In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic

It feels like it’s a good time to remember the fact Drew Brees donated millions of dollars to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Orleans Saints superstar quarterback is getting dragged online because he said he wouldn’t kneel for the anthem, and “DrewBreesIsCancelled” is trending on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who missed his comments, you can watch and listen to them below.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Well, Brees must be a terrible person, right? Certainly someone who has the audacity to defend the national anthem and the flag must be just a horrible human in the year 2020? It seems like that’s what I’m being told.

Oh, wait! The man donated $5 million to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s almost like you can hold different views and still be a great person!

WOW MAN!! ????????‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of ???????? and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

I honestly can’t believe it’s 2020 and we’re here still arguing about the damn national anthem. Brees didn’t say anything wrong.

Furthermore, his actions speak a hell of a lot louder than the idiots on Twitter trying to ruin him. It turns out, donating millions of dollars has a much greater impact on helping others than playing keyboard warrior to impress your friends.

Brees is lost mann ????????‍♂️ — HADDY (@JIHADWARD17) June 3, 2020

It’s a sad state of affairs when a guy like Drew Brees, who has impacted more lives in the past three months than most people will in a lifetime, is getting attacked by the social media mob.

We need to be much better in this country.