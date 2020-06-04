Editorial

FLASHBACK: Drew Brees Donated $5 Million To Help People In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Indianapolis Colts v New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

It feels like it’s a good time to remember the fact Drew Brees donated millions of dollars to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Orleans Saints superstar quarterback is getting dragged online because he said he wouldn’t kneel for the anthem, and “DrewBreesIsCancelled” is trending on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who missed his comments, you can watch and listen to them below.

Well, Brees must be a terrible person, right? Certainly someone who has the audacity to defend the national anthem and the flag must be just a horrible human in the year 2020? It seems like that’s what I’m being told.

Oh, wait! The man donated $5 million to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s almost like you can hold different views and still be a great person!

I honestly can’t believe it’s 2020 and we’re here still arguing about the damn national anthem. Brees didn’t say anything wrong.

Furthermore, his actions speak a hell of a lot louder than the idiots on Twitter trying to ruin him. It turns out, donating millions of dollars has a much greater impact on helping others than playing keyboard warrior to impress your friends.

It’s a sad state of affairs when a guy like Drew Brees, who has impacted more lives in the past three months than most people will in a lifetime, is getting attacked by the social media mob.

We need to be much better in this country.