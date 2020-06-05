Justin Trudeau Takes A Knee Alongside Protesters — They Tell Him To ‘Stand Up To Trump’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee Friday to show solidarity with protesters on Parliament Hill.

The demonstration was organized in order to protest against police misconduct and racial inequalities, issues that have once again been brought to the forefront since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody nearly two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee while attending a demonstration on Parliament Hill that was organized to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Read more here: https://t.co/EqqbPu1nbu pic.twitter.com/Ae1fcO8va1 — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 5, 2020

As Trudeau approached the demonstration, some in the crowd could be heard yelling, “Stand up to Trump!” (RELATED: Trudeau Mute For 21 Seconds Before Responding To Question About Trump And Protests)

PM @JustinTrudeau takes a knee on Parliament Hill in solidarity with protestors. PM was greeted with some chants of “stand up to Trump” when he arrived on the hill with his security detail. — David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) June 5, 2020

Trudeau joined the demonstrators for a moment of silence.

Protesters and the PM take a knee again as folks observe a moment of silence #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lpk1mawYY4 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) June 5, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be the first world leader to kneel at an anti-black racism protest. pic.twitter.com/TCJcnloKg8 — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) June 5, 2020

Trudeau’s appearance at the protest came just as President Donald Trump criticized New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who had apologized a day earlier for saying that he would never disrespect the American flag by kneeling.

“There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!” Trump tweeted.

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Several critics were quick to call Trudeau out for using the protest as a photo op, among other things.

After Justin Trudeau joined the climate march for a photo-op he doubled down on building the pipeline. #cdnpoli — Derrick O’Keefe (@derrickokeefe) June 5, 2020