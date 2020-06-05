Politics

Justin Trudeau Takes A Knee Alongside Protesters — They Tell Him To ‘Stand Up To Trump’

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes part in a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

REUTERS/Blair Gable

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee Friday to show solidarity with protesters on Parliament Hill.

The demonstration was organized in order to protest against police misconduct and racial inequalities, issues that have once again been brought to the forefront since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody nearly two weeks ago.

As Trudeau approached the demonstration, some in the crowd could be heard yelling, “Stand up to Trump!” (RELATED: Trudeau Mute For 21 Seconds Before Responding To Question About Trump And Protests)

Trudeau joined the demonstrators for a moment of silence.

Trudeau’s appearance at the protest came just as President Donald Trump criticized New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who had apologized a day earlier for saying that he would never disrespect the American flag by kneeling.

“There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!” Trump tweeted.

Several critics were quick to call Trudeau out for using the protest as a photo op, among other things.