Louisiana Tech Football Coach Skip Holtz On The 2020 Season: ‘We’re Going To Play’

Louisiana Tech football coach Skip Holtz is very confident the 2020 season will happen.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fate of college football has been a major point debated among fans, athletes and coaches. Holtz believes the season will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re going to play,” Holtz said in a Friday video tweeted by the team. He added he thinks there’s a great shot of fans being at games as well. You can watch his full comments below.

“I feel confident that we will play.” — @CoachSHoltz pic.twitter.com/CWfJtb7OC3 — LA Tech Football ???? (@LATechFB) June 5, 2020

LA Tech might not have the pull or influence of an SEC or Big 10 team, but they’re an incredibly respectable G5 team.

If Holtz is confident the season is going to happen, then that’s good enough for me. After all, we’re talking about football in Louisiana.

Short of the U.S. military taking over stadiums, I’m not sure there’s anything capable of stopping people in that part of the country from playing football.

Let’s not forget that it’s the state that just took home the national title in 2020.

It’s been a long war and it’s been a tough war against coronavirus. Yet, we have never backed down for even a single second.

College football fans led this fight, and we’ll lead it to the bitter end when September arrives. The momentum is in our favor. Now, we just need to get games underway.