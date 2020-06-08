Will The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Colin Kaepernick?

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull the trigger on signing Colin Kaepernick?

This was a question recently floated by Sports Illustrated as the former 49ers quarterback is back in the news as national anthem protests are being talked about after Drew Brees’ comments. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

SI wrote in part about the idea:

While Brady is the clear-cut starter in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future, Kaepernick would be an intriguing addition to an already powerful Bucs offense. He would give their potent attack a weapon it doesn’t currently have, and would allow Brady to take a breather every now and then.

Just stop it. Just stop with this nonsense, folks. Why are we playing this ridiculous game debating if Kaep will play in the NFL again?

This is a couple drunk guys at the bar debating. It’s a major national publication floating the theory! Seriously, just stop!

Have we all forgotten what Kaep actually looked like playing football by the end of his career? He was a shell of his former self.

Did his national anthem protests contribute to his exit to the league? Without a doubt, but if he was a superstar passer, he’d still be on a roster.

That’s just a fact.

Now, we’re supposed to believe he’s good enough to cut it after years out of the league. Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

Not even a little bit. There’s zero shot you can be in football shape after being out of the game for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

It’s not going to happen, and it shouldn’t happen. The NFL doesn’t need Colin Kaepernick, and it’s much better off without him.