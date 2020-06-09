Colin Kaepernick Is Training ‘Daily’ For A Return To The NFL

Colin Kaepernick still has dreams of playing in the NFL.

According to TMZ, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who started the national anthem protests, is training “daily” in hopes of returning to the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kaepernick hasn’t played a snap of pro football since the 49ers showed him the exit, but he’s back in the news thanks to Drew Brees’ anthem comments and the death of George Floyd.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Props to Kaep for continuing to have a big enough imagination that he’s capable of dreaming about playing in the NFL again.

I might as well start training for the NFL. I have the same chances as Kaep of playing on Sundays for money, which is about 0%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

I don’t know how many times I need to say it, but Kaepernick is never playing in the NFL again. It’s not just not going to happen.

He wasn’t any good by the end of his career, he’s been out of the game for years at this point and no team is going to deal with the circus that comes with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

If he were a hall-of-fame caliber passer, then he’d still be in the NFL. These are the facts, and the facts matter.

He’s not in the NFL because his upsides don’t outweigh his downsides. He can practice forever, but nothing will change that fact.