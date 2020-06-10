It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘Ozark’ On Netflix With Jason Bateman

It’s never a bad time to watch “Ozark,” and I’d recommend you start if you haven’t seen it before.

As we wind down coronavirus isolation, we have to get as much bingeing as possible in before this is all done and over with, which will be a good thing. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

Keeping that in your mind, I’d consider watching “Ozark” on Netflix if you haven’t already. As my regular readers know, I’m a huge fan of the Jason Bateman show about laundering drug money.

In fact, I crushed season three in a single weekend when it was released back in March. Now, it’s June and it seems like it might be worth starting over from season one.

You know a show has to be good in order for me to watch multiple times, and I’ve watched “Ozark” from start to finish a few times.

Everything about the drama is awesome. It’s dark, suspenseful, keeps you guessing, well-written, the acting is superb and it stays realistic enough for your casual fan.

Plus, there are always new characters entering the picture, and they always tend to be great. If you haven’t seen it before, I can promise you that you’ll find a connection to Ruth.

She’s pretty much everyone’s favorite character.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch and haven’t seen “Ozark” already, I can’t recommend enough. Give it a shot on Netflix!