Paul Finebaum Says ‘Time Is Running Out’ For Nick Saban To Win Another National Title

College football pundit Paul Finebaum thinks Nick Saban’s window for another national title with Alabama is closing.

Nick Saban has won six total titles during his coaching career, and five of those were won with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. However, the voice of the SEC thinks time is running thin for the legendary coach.

Finebaum said the following during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN, according to 247Sports:

I don’t want this to sound blasphemous, but time is running out on a national championship…You can no longer make a blanket statement that Nick Saban is going to win a bunch of national championships. I think he needs to win one this year or that hour glass is going to be become very dangerous for him.

Believe it or not, I actually agree with Finebaum on this one. Nick Saban unleashed a reign of terror over the world of college football unlike anything we’d ever seen before.

However, it feels like some programs are starting to catch up and his reign is nearing an end. Most notably, Clemson has been every bit as good as Alabama, if not better, over the past four years.

There used to be a time when you could set your watch to Saban winning the SEC and then winning a national title.

Those days are gone. LSU rolled through the SEC and won a national title last season. Like I said, the reign of terror is over.

Now, that doesn’t mean he won’t win another title. Alabama will be damn good in 2020 and will be favored to win the SEC.

However, they probably will still be behind Ohio State and Clemson. If Saban doesn’t win one in the next couple years, then he might never win one again.

Welcome to the harsh reality of college sports.