Kayleigh McEnany: John Bolton Has Replaced James Comey As ‘Most Disliked Man In America’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton had replaced former FBI Director James Comey as the “most disliked man in America.”

McEnany made the comments during a discussion on Fox News about Bolton and his new book, which the administration has said contains classified material. (RELATED: ‘A Ridiculous Proposition’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back After Biden Worries Military Might Have To Remove Trump)

WATCH:

“Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt played a clip of a Bolton interview from another network in which he suggested that Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been more about the photo opportunity than about accomplishing anything real.

Bolton also alleges in the book that Trump is “unfit for office” and that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him with his reelection campaign.

“So this is going to be all over every network, the release of this book right before the election. What’s your reaction to the timing of this?” Earhardt asked. (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Rips Bolton For Hawking Book After Refusing To Testify: ‘He’s Sitting In His Pajamas, Pecking Away On His iPad’)

“My reaction is that John Bolton has discredited himself,” McEnany replied. “He is a misguided hawk on foreign policy and a weak dove of an author.”

“This man is someone who praised President Trump as being ‘strong on foreign policy,’ ‘not making the mistakes of previous administrations,’ ‘perfectly prepared,'” McEnany continued. “These are all quotes from John Bolton. He said President Trump understands President Ronald Reagan’s ‘peace through strength.’ He’s on the record saying this, so John Bolton’s book is debunked by none other than John Bolton. He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought Comey was the most disliked man in America I think John Bolton has now taken that title.”

In his book, Bolton claimed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney orchestrated leaks to the press. He also claimed that President Donald Trump petitioned China for help in the 2020 election.