George Strait Sends Epic Tweet About ‘Where The Cowboy Rides Away’

George Strait sent an awesome tweet Saturday for his fans.

The country music superstar tweeted a photo himself riding a horse and wrangling up some cattle on his ranch.

Naturally, he was rocking his legendary hat, and captioned the tweet, “This is where the cowboy rides away.”

This is where the cowboy rides away. pic.twitter.com/pZc6UpqUs5 — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) June 20, 2020

Damn, I don’t know why, but this tweet just hit me differently when I saw it Saturday night. There’s just something about George Strait that is always badass.

Whether he’s jamming out on his guitar singing some of the greatest music ever made, or just wrangling up cattle, the man does everything in such a cool way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Strait (@georgestrait) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

When I first saw the tweet, my heart sunk because I thought he was announcing that he was officially done singing music.

I started rapidly searching around to see if that was the case, and couldn’t find anything. So, I think any retirement speculation can be put to rest.

I think Strait just wanted to send an epic tweet, and that’s exactly what he did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Strait (@georgestrait) on May 29, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Kings out here just doing king stuff. Stay frosty, George!