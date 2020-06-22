New Book Reveals Details Of ‘Devastating Breakdown’ Between Prince William, Prince Harry

An upcoming book will reveal details behind the “devastating breakdown” of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Biographer Robert Lacey explored the relationship between the two princes in the book titled “Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – the Friendship and the Feuds,” according to a report published Saturday by People magazine.

“Much reported on but little understood, Diana’s boys have lived under constant scrutiny since birth. Raised to be the closest of brothers, the last 18 months has seen a devastating breakdown of their once unbreakable bond,” the book’s synopsis, obtained by People magazine, read.

“I have been astonished and sometimes moved to tears by the fresh details and insights I have discovered in researching this story of family conflict,” Lacey said in a press release, obtained by People magazine. “It has been both enthralling and painful to trace this drama through the memories of close witnesses and some of the people most intimately involved.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Prince William Deny ‘Bullying’ Played A Part In The Decision To Leave For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle)

“These two brothers –­ once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance –­ have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” he continued. “We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family — but nothing so profound as this.”

Reports have plagued the royal family since Prince Harry began his relationship with Meghan Markle. As previously reported, Prince William reportedly warned Harry not to move too quickly in his new relationship.