‘I Was Just Yelling … Come And Help Me’: Reporter Details Alleged Assault While Filming Inside ‘CHAZ’

The Daily Caller spoke with journalist Kalen D’Almeida, the co-founder of Scribber, who said he was assaulted while filming inside Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ).

D’Almeida was on the ground reporting inside CHAZ, which has been renamed “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP), the evening of June 14 when a mob came for a local business. D’Almeida detailed the alleged assault in an interview with the Daily Caller and said he was punched in the back of the head. D’Almeida said he was able to escape after help from one person in the group, and that the alleged attack involved rapper Raz Simone and his crew.

The reporter explained how he ran from the area so that he could phone for help – as CHAZ is a no-cop zone. (RELATED: Police Say They Are Investigating Another Reported Shooting Inside Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’)

“They had me by the jacket and the neck and I was so tired that I basically collapsed in the middle of the street,” D’Almeida said. “And I was just yelling for anyone to like, come and help me.”

WATCH:

D’Almeida said he was followed after leaving CHAZ and eventually hid inside of a construction site while he waited for help. Before escaping from the alleged assault, D’Almeida said that some of the people from inside CHAZ were telling him that he had to go back into the area to be interrogated.

“If I were to have gone back, they would have taken my phone, they would have forced me to open the phone, they would have seen the footage and things could have gotten much worse,” he added. “But I wasn’t gonna do that for them, I won’t do that.”

