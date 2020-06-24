Editorial

MLB Players Will Report To Training Camp July 1, Season Will Be 60 Games

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Major League Baseball is officially back.

After months and months of negotiations between the owners and players, the MLBPA has finally reached a deal to play some games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, players will report to training camp July 1, and the season will be 60 games.

Well, there you have it, folks. There was a time when it looked like the MLB was just going to bag the 2020 season.

Things didn’t look great at all as the two sides just couldn’t hammer out an agreement during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Well, that’s all over. According to Jon Heyman, the MLB is aiming for opening day to be July 23 or July 24. That’s only a month away!

Interestingly enough, the MLB won’t allow spitting when games start back up, according to a tweet from Jeff Passan.

That includes “saliva, sunflower seeds or peanut shells or tobacco.” Best of luck to the MLB on monitoring that!

Baseball is finally back! It’s been a long time coming and now it’s happening.