MLB Players Will Report To Training Camp July 1, Season Will Be 60 Games

Major League Baseball is officially back.

After months and months of negotiations between the owners and players, the MLBPA has finally reached a deal to play some games.

According to ESPN, players will report to training camp July 1, and the season will be 60 games.

Breaking: The MLBPA has agreed to health and safety protocols and will report to training camps by July 1 in preparation for a 60-game season. pic.twitter.com/tiKa4J1TIo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2020

Well, there you have it, folks. There was a time when it looked like the MLB was just going to bag the 2020 season.

Things didn’t look great at all as the two sides just couldn’t hammer out an agreement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, that’s all over. According to Jon Heyman, the MLB is aiming for opening day to be July 23 or July 24. That’s only a month away!

Opening Day is July 23 or 24, MLB announces — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 24, 2020

Interestingly enough, the MLB won’t allow spitting when games start back up, according to a tweet from Jeff Passan.

That includes “saliva, sunflower seeds or peanut shells or tobacco.” Best of luck to the MLB on monitoring that!

Genuinely curious to see how this is enforced. Will there be spitspensions? pic.twitter.com/19820xNODr — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020

Baseball is finally back! It’s been a long time coming and now it’s happening.