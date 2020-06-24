Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’ Sees 3rd Shooting Since Saturday

Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) had another shooting Tuesday morning – its third since Saturday.

A man in his 30s reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries early Tuesday morning. The Seattle Fire Department said they responded to a request for emergency medical attention, according to KING 5. The man was reportedly shot at the corner of Cal Anderson Park near the autonomous zone.

The fire department was sent to a designated area outside of CHAZ, which has been renamed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). The victim met officers and the fire department at this designated area, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics staged nearby and met the victim outside the area known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP),” the Seattle police wrote in a press release.

“The victim refused to provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a suspect description to officers. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the calf.”

Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

It is unclear if the victim had to meet officers and medical personnel at the designated area because the shooting location was within the no-cop zone. (RELATED: Before And After Photos: Here’s What Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’ Has Done To The City)

Two people were shot early Saturday morning inside CHAZ’s no-cop zone and another person was shot Sunday evening. One man died and another is in critical condition at the hospital, according to KING 5.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that police officers would be taking back the East Precinct following the first two shootings. The East Precinct was abandoned by officers and currently sits within CHAZ.

“The continued disorder, the violence and the impacts on residents and businesses are not just at odds with the message of justice and equity, they cannot continue to occur,” Durkan said during a press conference Monday.