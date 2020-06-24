UConn Might Cut Men’s Tennis, Swimming And Cross Country And Women’s Rowing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

UConn is considering slashing many sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Huskies are considering getting rid of men's tennis, swimming and cross country and women's rowing.

UConn would just be the latest program to slash non-revenue-generating sports during the ongoing pandemic.

As I’ve said before, you won’t see too many people shed tears about non-revenue sports being cut. You won’t see many tears shed at all.

It’s not even a secret in college sports that many ADs and boosters would cut everything other than football and men’s basketball at most schools if they could get away with it.

Some schools would keep hockey and baseball, but for the vast majority of NCAA programs, football and men’s basketball are all that matter.

Schools only care about what makes money, and the sports UConn is considering dumping just burn through cash.

UConn’s athletic program is already falling apart to begin with. Now they’re looking to trim the fat. I don’t blame them at all.

If I were an AD and could get away with it, you wouldn’t have a single sport that didn’t generate money. Believe it or not, life isn’t a charity case. It’s about earning your keep.