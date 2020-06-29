Herridge: Intel Official Says NSA Cannot Corroborate Russia, Taliban Story

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge said Monday that the NSA had been unable to corroborate a story published by The New York Times about Russia putting a bounty on coalition soldiers in Afghanistan.

According to that story, Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) had offered bounties to Afghan terrorists for killing coalition troops — including American soldiers. (RELATED: Biden Aide Unloads On ‘Partisan, Rightwing Hack’ Catherine Herridge For Reporting On Flynn)

But as Herridge tweeted Monday, she was told by an intelligence officer that the report was not “verifiable” and lacked “sufficient reporting to corroborate any links.”

“The official said the inteligence collection report reached ‘low levels’ NSC but did not go further, not briefed POTUS, or VP because it was deemed ‘uncorroborated’ and ‘dissent intelligence community’,” Herridge added.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested Sunday that The New York Times report might not be accurate, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, “With all due respect to the highly-esteemed news services you mentioned, they get things wrong from time to time.” (RELATED: ‘They Get Things Wrong From Time To Time’: Bolton Jabs At Media Over Russian Bounty Claims)

