Penn State’s Win Over/Under For The 2020 Football Season Is Set At 9.5

Oddsmakers might not be showing Penn State a ton of respect ahead of the 2020 football season.

According to FOX College Football, the Nittany Lions have their win over/under for the upcoming season set at 9.5, which seems a bit low. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I would smash the over on that line, and I wouldn’t even hesitate to do it. Penn State has three tough games. They play Ohio State and Iowa at home and the Nittany Lions travel to Michigan.

Penn State will be a heavy favorite against Iowa, and they’ll probably be a substantial favorite over Michigan.

The only game on their schedule they won’t be favorited in is against the Buckeyes. Outside of that, Penn State will be expected to roll.

Assuming they win every game they’re favored in, Penn State will finish the regular season 11-1, and easily hit the 9.5 over.

I’m honestly surprised the over/under is only at 9.5. Seems just a shade disrespectful to James Franklin and company.

Penn State is going to be damn good in 2020. You can take that to the bank.