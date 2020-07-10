CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 119 UPDATE: Coronavirus Is Fighting Like Hell To Beat Us Down

It’s day 119 of coronavirus isolation, and the virus is doing everything it can to turn the tide of this war.

After more than three months of quarantine, it felt like the war had been won. It felt like life was returning to normal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bars were opening up, college football was on a path to return, friends were getting together for beers again and life seemed like it was going well.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Then, all hell broke loose. It’s July 10 and we’re on the brink of utter collapse when it comes to the world of football.

I went from being extremely optimistic back in May to having next to no optimism left. It’s been a horrific past five weeks.

Football program after football program has been hammered, the Big 10 has canceled non-conference games and it’s believed other conferences will soon do the same. It’s an utter disaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

We’ve now entered the Battle of the Bulge phase of the war against coronavirus. For those of you who don’t know, the Battle of the Bulge was a counterattack launched by the Germans after the Allied forces beat the living hell out of them on D-Day.

Ultimately, the outcome of the war didn’t change at all. We still won WWII, but it did slow things down and hit morale hard.

That’s where we are right now. The coronavirus is doing everything it can to try to stop our inevitable victory, and it’s doing a hell of a job disrupting our society.

A month ago, things were going smooth. Now things are terrible.

We need to buckle down and remind the virus that we’re Americans. We don’t lose to anyone. Space was supposed to stop people from going to the moon, and we literally just decided to shoot a rocket up there anyways because we were bored during the Cold War.

We don’t slow down for anything.

So, coronavirus has won a few victories lately, but I fully believe our victory is inevitable. Stay strong, folks!