US Navy Issues Memo Rescinding Its Prohibition On Attendance Of ‘Indoor Religious Services’

NORFOLK, VA — A memo issued July 7 by the acting assistant Secretary of Defense for the U.S. Navy sought “clarification” of earlier orders prohibiting service members from attending “indoor religious services.”

The original order reportedly came after “the Navy experienced major outbreaks on an aircraft carrier and destroyer in April, which contributed to the large number of cases in the military branch.” It prohibited service members from “visiting, patronizing, or engaging” in off-installation large gatherings, including indoor religious services, as previously reported.

The follow-up memo states in part that “nothing” in the original orders “should be construed to restrict attendance at places of worship where attendees are able to appropriately apply COVID-19 transmission mitigation measures, specifically social distancing and use of face covering.”

A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of the Military told the Caller that the archdiocese was "working to see all of (the orders) rescinded" and that it "always advocates to protect the rights of the faithful recognized by the First Amendment that the men and women of the military swear to uphold."



On July 4, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio released a statement after members of the military and their families brought it to his attention.

One such service member was Steven W., whose name has been partially redacted to protect his identity. In a June 28 email to the archbishop which he provided to the Caller, he wrote, “No one is stating that Covid is not real, but rather the response has become draconian.”

“These commands are unjust and not lawful orders for any sailor, soldier, airman, or coastie to follow,” the email continued. Steven concluded in part by writing, “I may have taken an oath to the United States to protect her from enemies both domestic and abroad, however my first allegiance is to Christ Jesus, and to protect his church from those who wish it evil.”

Broglio’s statement called for the order to be rescinded.

"The provision is particularly odious to Catholics, because frequently there is no longer a Catholic program on naval installations due to budgetary constraints or many installation chapels are still closed—even though many of them could well ensure appropriate social distancing," Broglio wrote.



“The Navy cannot legally prohibit family members from frequenting religious services off base. Those family members return home where the military member lives. What is the protective effect of the prohibition for the Navy personnel? Zero,” Broglio’s statement continues.

Brian Gibson is a non-denominational pastor of Megachurch “HIS Church” and spokesman for Christian pastors of religious liberty advocacy group “Peaceably Gather. He called it “despicable to target Christian worship,” saying the order was “un-American” and “illegal.”

“I believe it’s targeting Christian worship because the same attitude that seems to be informing this order has been so pervasive within America during the coronavirus outbreak,” Gibson said. “Look, many mosques and synagogues were permitted to reopen early on during the coronavirus, but the doors of Christian churches were ordered closed. This is a tell-tale sign of Christian targeting, and a direct violation of our fundamental rights. This is fundamentally American, our Freedom of Religion, and making a member of the Navy sign a legal document, acknowledging an order to not attend worship—that feels very close to what we’re witnessing in Communist China and Hong Kong.”

The Caller was contacted by sources from within the U.S. Military stating that legal action had already begun through First Liberty Institute. Mike Barry, general council of First Liberty Institute, is heading the efforts to push back on the order.

Responding to today’s reversal of the order, Barry stated, “This is a major victory for the Constitution and for religious freedom within our military. This memo means tens of thousands of our brave service members will be able to safely and freely exercise their religious beliefs.”