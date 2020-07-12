Woman Shot And Killed After Group Says ‘All Lives Matter’

An Indianapolis woman was shot to death along a canal last weekend after either she or someone in her group reportedly told a group of Black Lives Matter supporters that all lives matter.

The victim, Jessica Doty Whitaker, and her fiancée, Jose Ramirez, were hanging out at the canal with two other people when someone in their group said the N-word, which prompted a confrontation with a group of strangers, Ramirez said, according to Fox 59 News.

When the suspect’s group said “black lives matter,” either Whitaker or someone else in her group replied “all lives matter,” Ramirez said. After realizing both groups were armed, they separated and fist-bumped before walking away. (RELATED: Trump Supporter Slapped In The Face At Black Lives Matter Plaza)

The groups then fist bumped and walked away. However, minutes later Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away." https://t.co/pS23AX475A — Ky Chow (@KyBusiness) July 12, 2020

They thought that the other group had left, Ramirez said, “but they were sitting on St. Clair waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” Ramirez said. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you, mom.'”

“We’re going through a lot. The 3-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really,” he added. “I just want justice for Jessica and her son and her family.”

Two shootings occurred at the canal last week, including one where 14-year-old Curtis White Junior died during what police say was an attempted armed robbery.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Jerry Leary said that the canal is still safe to go to.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, the parks department, and the Department of Metropolitan Development all work together to police the canal, according to the report. They have added more security cameras and are increasing overnight patrol.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said that anyone with any information can contact 317-262-TIPS.